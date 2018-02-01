Fidel Castro’s oldest son commits suicide after battle with depression

Fidel Castro’s oldest son — Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Díaz-Balart — committed suicide on Thursday in Havana, according to Cuba’s state media.
Castro, 68, known as “Fidelito,” had been seeking medical attention for the past few months after falling into a “deep depression,” reported the Cuban state government.
Fidel "Fidelito" Castro Díaz-Balart was both his father's namesake and cousin to the Miami exile politicians who bitterly opposed Castro. He had run Cuba's nuclear power program until a dispute with his father. Castro Díaz-Balart committed suicide today, per Cuban state media.— Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) February 2, 2018
“His delicate health situation required hospitalization and then continued with outpatient follow-ups as he reintegrated himself back into society,” a reporter said on Cuban television.
Fidelito was born to Fidel Castro’s first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart, on Sept. 1, 1949 in Havana. He was cousin to Lincoln and Mario Diaz-Balart — two South Florida Republican political leaders known for their vehement opposition to Castro. Mario is a U.S. House member; his brother Lincoln is a former member of the U.S. House and now an attorney.
Along with Castro’s wife Dalia Soto del Valle, Fidelito and six siblings formed Castro’s family.
Jaime Suchlicki, director of the Coral Gables-based nonprofit Cuban Studies Institute, said Fidelito was the only one of Castro’s children who chose a life in government and politics.
“He worked with his father, and his father tried to build him up,” Suchlicki said.
The son was sent to the Soviet Union to study nuclear physics, and he helmed Cuba’s nuclear power program from 1980 to 1992. That’s when Castro publicly fired his son.
“He was fired for incompetence,” the father declared.
In the twilight of Castro’s life, Fidelito’s role and stature diminished, a trend that continued when Castro’s brother, Raúl Castro, took over in 2006. Fidel Castro died in November 2016 at age 90 — one of the last times Fidelito was seen in public.
Fidelito had a limited role after Raúl became Cuba’s leader.
“In the past few years, his star had been declining. He hadn’t been doing much,” Suchlicki said. “I understand he was depressed for a while.”
Prior to his death, Fidelito served as a scientific adviser to the Cuban government and was the vice president of the country’s Academy of Sciences.
Fidelito began his studies in Cuba and later moved to the now-defunct Soviet Union, where he received his Ph.D. in physics from the Kurchatov Institute in Russia. He later earned a degree from Lomonosov Moscow State University and continued his studies in Cuba and Spain.
He had three children — Mirta María, Fidel Antonio and José Raúl — with his first wife Natasha Smirnova, whom he met in Russia. After divorcing Smirnova, he married María Victoria Barreiro from Cuba.
Fidelito is also survived by five half brothers: Alexis, Alexander, Antonio, Alejandro and Angel (children of Castro’s second wife), as well as a half sister, Alina Fernández Revuelta, who was born out of wedlock.
Funeral arrangements will be made by the family, according to Cuban officials.
El Nuevo Herald Staff Writer Nora Gámez Torres contributed to this report.
