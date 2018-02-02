Fidelito’s suicide is not even front page news in Cuba

In this March 14, 2012, file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of then Cuban leader Fidel Castro, speaks with an unidentified woman during the presentation of his father's book, “Nuestro Deber es Luchar,” or “Our Duty is to Fight,” in Havana, Cuba. According to Cuban state media on Feb. 1, 2018, Diaz-Balart has killed himself. Franklin Reyes AP