In this March 14, 2012, file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of then Cuban leader Fidel Castro, speaks with an unidentified woman during the presentation of his father's book, “Nuestro Deber es Luchar,” or “Our Duty is to Fight,” in Havana, Cuba. According to Cuban state media on Feb. 1, 2018, Diaz-Balart has killed himself.
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of then Cuban leader Fidel Castro, speaks with an unidentified woman during the presentation of his father's book, “Nuestro Deber es Luchar,” or “Our Duty is to Fight,” in Havana, Cuba. According to Cuban state media on Feb. 1, 2018, Diaz-Balart has killed himself. Franklin Reyes AP
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of then Cuban leader Fidel Castro, speaks with an unidentified woman during the presentation of his father's book, “Nuestro Deber es Luchar,” or “Our Duty is to Fight,” in Havana, Cuba. According to Cuban state media on Feb. 1, 2018, Diaz-Balart has killed himself. Franklin Reyes AP

National

Fidelito’s suicide is not even front page news in Cuba

By Mimi Whitefield

mwhitefield@miamiherald.com

February 02, 2018 09:14 AM

HAVANA

While the news that Fidel Castro’s oldest son — Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Díaz-Balart — had committed suicide on Thursday was big in South Florida, it wasn’t even front page news Friday in Granma, the newspaper of Cuba’s Communist Party.

Instead, a small box on page 2 said that Castro Diaz-Balart had been hospitalized for depression in recent months and was an outpatient at the time of his death. It mentioned his current titles as a scientific adviser to the Council of State and vice president of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, and said funeral arrangements would be made by the family.

When the announcement came on Cuba television, no pictures were shown of Diaz-Balart.

In fact, Friday was a normal work day in Havana, and many people rushing to work seemed unaware of the death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“What caught my attention was the paucity of information,” said Enrique Lopez-Oliva, a retired University of Havana professor. “But he had a difficult situation: the son of a great leader, the product of a dissolved marriage, educated in the old Soviet Union.”

It had been thought that Castro Diaz-Balart was being groomed for an important role in a Soviet-financed nuclear plant in Cienfuegos, but the plant never opened after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The low-key treatment of Castro Diaz-Balart’s death as a private family matter comes as Cuba prepares for a generational shift in power and may be intended to send subtle political messages. Although he was the eldest son of Fidel Castro, “the group that’s now controlling things is the group of Raul Castro,” said Lopez Oliva.

More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Pause
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness 2:29

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death

Fidel Castro’s oldest son — Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart — committed suicide late Thursday, according to various news reports.

Televisión Cubana

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Pause
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness 2:29

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

View More Video