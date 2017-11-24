One year later, Fidel Castro’s death met with tributes in Cuba — and a shrug in Miami

More Videos 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation Pause 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro 0:37 Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:02 Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning. Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

