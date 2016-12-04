Burial underway for Fidel Castro in Cuba

As a new day dawned Sunday in this city, the launching site for the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro was being laid to rest in a private ceremony for family and friends.
His ashes were to be interred in a crypt next to the 85-foot mausoleum of Cuban patriot José Martí in the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery.
Castro’s remains will join those of fallen rebels who took part in the assault on the Moncada Barracks, the attack that marks the start of the revolution, and other Cuban historic figures also are buried in the cemetery.
Thousands of mourners had kept vigil at the plaza overnight and then fanned out to surrounding streets to watch the passing of Castro's ashes one last time as the sun began turning the sky pink early Sunday.
“I've been here since yesterday morning,” said Ernesto Echevarria, 44, a who works at the University of Oriente. “I just left for some coffee and now I'm back to watch the funeral procession. I didn't sleep a bit.”
Echevarria, who sported a 26th of July armband made by university students, said he decided to keep the vigil because of a “sense of commitment. How could you miss a day like this?”
Just before 7 a.m., Cuban state TV described a somber morning, with mourners of all ages waving Cuban flags, chants heard in the background. “Yo soy Fidel! Yo soy Fidel! That’s what we’re hearing on this sad day,” the correspondent said while the screen showed a rudimentary map of the procession route.
On the ground, the funeral procession arrived at the cemetery at 6:50 a.m., following the short 10-minute trip from the plaza. The Cuban military kicked off the private ceremony with a 21-gun artillery salute.
Just before 8 a.m., Cuban television showed images of his ashes, in a box wrapped in a Cuban flag, carefully being lifted from atop an olive-green trailer towed by a military jeep. Two soldiers, goose-stepping, carried the ashes into the cemetery in front of a row of saluting officials.
The cemetery is located in the northwestern part of Santiago, close to the bay. Castro's tomb had been a long-guarded secret. Construction began about two years ago, according to those who live nearby.
Cuban officials have said nothing about future access to Castro’s tomb, but its apparent location alongside Marti’s, a grand site heavily visited by tourists and Cubans alike, indicates that there will be some form of public access to the grave.
“It’s a privilege to have him here,” Cruz Maria Pardo, 64, who worked at the cemetery cleaning the mausoleums for more than 20 years and said she had seen trucks bringing in materials for a little over a year, told the Associated Press.
Beyond Cuban patriots, martyrs, celebrities and other important figures, Santa Ifigenia also houses the remains of prominent members of families who fled after the revolution such as Emilio Bacardi Moreau, who managed his family’s rum dynasty and died in 1922. The Bacardi family left Cuba in the early years of the revolution after their properties were nationalized by the Castro government.
The funeral service followed a night in which leaders of Cuban mass organizations from the Cuban Federation of Women to the Federation of University Students rose one by one to remember Castro at the Plaza of the Revolution Antonio Maceo.
Cuban leader Raúl Castro, who took over for his brother when Castro fell ill in 2006, was the final speaker of the homage Saturday night.
He told the tens of thousands of Cubans gathered in the plaza that his brother wasn't one who wanted a cult of personality to develop after his death. Even as the four-day caravan transporting Castro’s ashes across the island was broadcast live on national television, the burial was not. International media were also barred from the private ceremony.
“The leader of the revolution rejected any manifestation of a cult personality and was consistent with that through the last hours of his life, insisting that once dead, his name and likeness would never be used on institutions, streets, parks or other public sites, and that busts, statues or other forms of tribute would not be erected,” Raúl Castro said at the Saturday rally.
He added that legislation would be introduced in the next session of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's parliament, to that effect.
But the interlude since Castro's death, announced by Raúl Castro on Nov. 25, gives the impression that a cult of personality has already developed. Cubans who lined the highways to watch the passage of a caravan carrying Castro's ashes from Havana to Santiago hugged portraits of Castro and painted "Fidel Vive" (Fidel Lives) on their faces.
“Yo soy Fidel” [I am Fidel] has become a national mantra since Castro's death.
“Why 'Yo Soy Fidel'? Fidel did everything for this country. Even though he's now dead, we would die for the same causes,” said Ernesto Lao, a technical professor. “My name is Ernesto, but now my name is Fidel.”
