Authorities rescue 10 Cubans allegedly kidnapped in Mexican border city

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba Pause

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

3:41 He filmed bikers stealing motorcycles from a tow truck. Then he put it on Facebook

1:48 Celebrating the end of chemotherapy

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban