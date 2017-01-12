Obama ending ‘wet foot, dry foot’ Cuban immigration policy, administration source says

The Obama administration is changing the controversial “wet foot, dry foot” policy that has long allowed Cubans who arrive at U.S. borders without visas to say in the United States — even if they have been smuggled into the United States by human traffickers, according to a report Thursday by the Associated Press.
A senior administrative official told the AP that the change in policy is effective immediately. Immigration analysts have said that any change in U.S. immigration policy toward Cuba would have to be immediate so it wouldn’t set off a wave of Cubans trying to reach U.S. shores by raft or boat or by crossing at the U.S. border with Mexico.
In the past year, record numbers of Cubans migrants have taken advantage of a special U.S. policy that allows Cubans who reach U.S. territory to stay and ask for political asylum. Those Cubans who are picked at sea are generally sent back to the island.
The AP source requested anonymity to detail the policy change before an official announcement is made.
The official said the United States and Cuba had been negotiating the change with Cuba for several months. Cuba and the United States convened a meeting in Washington on Thursday, which will continue Friday, to discuss effort to fight human trafficking. This is their fourth meeting on the topic.
Dialogues on various topics of mutual interest have been underway with Cuba since President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raúl Castro announced on Dec. 17, 2014 that the two countries would renew diplomatic relations and work toward normalization of their troubled relationship.
