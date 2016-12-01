Google, General Electric and cruise lines expected to ink Cuba business deals soon

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers

3:07 Over 50-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day

1:05 UM coach Mark Richt speaks after Hurricanes' dominant win over Duke

3:15 Norland girls basketball coach Carla Harris

2:10 Miami collective art expression take the streets