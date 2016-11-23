Carnival’s Adonia, the ship that took Americans to Cuba, will leave the island in June

When Carnival Corp’s 704-passenger Adonia entered Havana Harbor on May 2, spectators waved Cuban and American flags in a salute to history. The ship’s cruise line, Fathom, had become the first to take U.S. passengers across the Florida Straits in half a century.
Come June, Cubans will see the ship that singled a new era of U.S.-Cuba politics enter port one last time.
Carnival Corp. said Wednesday that the Adonia, a former P&O Cruises ship, will return to it’s parent line in the United Kingdom next summer. By then, the Doral-based cruise giant expects to be taking Americans to Caribbean island on another of its 10 cruise lines — although Cuba hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, said Carnival Corp. spokesman Roger Frizzell.
“We feel comfortable that we will be sailing to Cuba on a different line,” Frizzell said.
Instead, the Fathom brand will offer social impact shore excursions on Carnival Corp. sailings. Currently, Fathom has only a single ship that alternates sailings between Cuba and the Dominican Republic on “voluntourism” trips.
Earlier this month, Fathom announced that its volunteering excursions, which include teaching English and pouring concrete in local homes, will be available on six other lines across its fleet: AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Fathom, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises (UK).
“Fathom continues to receive some of the highest ratings in the company based on guest surveys, and we hope to expand the Fathom experience to other markets in the future,” Frizzell said.
The cruise line got mixed reviews when it started sailing to Cuba and the Dominican Republic this summer. While the pent up demand from American travelers to visit Cuba kept the Cuban half of sales robust, sailings to the Dominican Republic were less popular.
Two voyages to the Dominican Republic in October and November were replaced with Cuba sailings due to demand, the company said in September. Ticket prices for the Dominican Republic were also less competitive than the Cuba fares, starting at $499 over the summer, compared to Cuba rates that started at $1,899 during the same time period.
When the new Carnival Corp. cruise line starts sailing to Cuba next summer, there are no plans for dual Cuba/Dominican Republic sailings like on Adonia, Frizzell said.
“We are committed to Cuba for the long term, especially based on the success we’ve had in Cuba with Fathom,” Frizzell said.
