From David Bowie to Zsa Zsa Gabor, honoring the celebrities we lost in 2016

The year 2016 will go down as annus horribilis for the vast array of celebrity deaths. They started coming in January with the shocking loss of rock stars David Bowie and Glenn Frey and didn’t let up until the loss of the original famous-for-being-famous star Zsa Zsa Gabor in December.
In the intervening months we lost more musicians including Prince and Leon Russell, actors Patty Duke and Alan Thicke, sports icons Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer and world figures Fidel Castro and Nancy Reagan.
Here’s a look back at some of the bold-face names who died in 2016:
January
6: Pat Harrington, 86. Actor, famous for playing the building superintendent Schneider on “One Day at a Time.”
10: David Bowie, 69. Rock singer/songwriter who released his mortality-minded final album, “Blackstar,” just days before his death.
14: Alan Rickman, 69. Actor in the “Harry Potter” series and “Eye in the Sky.”
18: Glenn Frey, 67. Musician/songwriter, co-founder of the Eagles who recorded many hit songs, including “Hotel California” and “One of These Nights,” in Miami.
26: Abe Vigoda, 94. Actor in TV sitcoms, “Barney Miller,” “Fish.”
28: Paul Kantner, 74. Singer/songwriter. Founder Jefferson Airplane and its ’70s offshoot Jefferson Starship.
February
3: Maurice White, 74. Musician/songwriter, founder of Earth, Wind & Fire.
13. Antonin Scalia, 79. Supreme Court justice.
19: Harper Lee, 89. Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
March
4: Pat Conroy, 70. Novelist, “The Prince of Tides.”
4: Joey Feek, 40. Singer in country duo, Joey + Rory.
6: Nancy Reagan, 94. First-lady, widow of President Ronald Reagan.
8: George Martin, 90. Beloved Beatles and America producer.
19: Bob Adelman, 85. Civil rights movement photographer.
22: Rob Ford, 46.Scandal-plagued Toronto mayor.
23: Joe Garagiola, 90. Broadcaster, host of “Today” show, baseball player.
23: Ken Howard, 71. Actor (“The White Shadow,” “Dynasty”). President of SAG-AFTRA.
24: Garry Shandling, 66. Actor/comedian, star of “The Larry Sanders Show.”
29: Patty Duke, 69. Actress in her own sitcom, “Valley of the Dolls” and “The Miracle Worker.”
April
6: Merle Haggard, 79. Country music songwriter/singer.
17: Doris Roberts, 90. TV and movie character actress in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Angie” and “The Rose.”
21: Prince, 57. Singer/songwriter/musician. “Purple Rain” and “1999” are among his classics. Performed at a memorably wet Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.
May
19: Morley Safer, 84. Longest-serving correspondent on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
June
3: Muhammad Ali, 74. Heavyweight boxing champion, formerly known as Cassius Clay. Trained at Miami Beach’s Fifth Street Gym with Angelo Dundee in the 1960s.
6: Kimbo Slice, 42. MMA fighter from Miami.
10: Gordie Howe, 88. Hall of Fame ice hockey virtuoso.
19: Anton Yelchin, 27. Actor “Star Trek” reboots.
July
2: Elie Wiesel, 87. Holocaust survivor, author of “Night,” and Nobel Peace Prize-winner in 1986.
19: Garry Marshall, 81. TV producer, created “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy.”
August
16: John McLaughlin, 89. Speechwriter for President Richard M. Nixon and host of “The McLaughlin Group.”
28: Juan Gabriel, 66. Popular Mexican singer.
29: Gene Wilder, 83. Actor in film favorites like “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Blazing Saddles.”
September
16: Edward Albee, 88. Playwright, fixture at the Coconut Grove Playhouse.
25: Arnold Palmer, 87. Golfer known in the sport as “The King.”
November
7: Leonard Cohen, 82. Singer/songwriter/poet. Canada’s answer to Bob Dylan wrote classics like “Hallelujah” and “Suzanne.”
13: Leon Russell, 74. Singer/songwriter/musician. Co-wrote classics like “Superstar,” “A Song for You” and “This Masquerade.”
14: Gwen Ifill, 61. Prominent PBS news anchor.
18: Sharon Jones, 60. Singer.
24: Florence Henderson, 82. Actress. Beloved “Brady Bunch” mom.
25: Fidel Castro, 90. Cuban dictator who took power in 1959 and outlasted every U.S. president from Kennedy to George W. Bush.
December
13: Alan Thicke, 69 . Actor, songwriter. “Growing Pains” and “Thicke of the Night” star, songwriter.
18: Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99. Sometime actress (“The Story of Three Loves”), famous for being famous personality, socialite.
This report was supplemented with material from the Washington Post.
Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.
Comments