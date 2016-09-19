Playwright Edward Albee found his groove in Coconut Grove

0:56 Police capture suspected NYC bomber Pause

0:21 Miami Hurricanes take the field at Appalachian State

1:43 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 NYC officials: Man suspected in both Manhattan and New Jersey bombings in custody

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:32 President Obama on terror attacks: they want to "disrupt the way we live."

3:04 Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Wynwood Zika-free

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:18 Part of NASA rocket booster blows apart during test