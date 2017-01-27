Anger erupts in Miami-Dade after mayor abandons ‘sanctuary’ policy

Political blowback erupted Friday against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez for requiring local jails to detain immigrants in the country illegally at the behest of the federal government, effectively abandoning Miami-Dade’s stance as a “sanctuary” county.
Immigration advocates descended on County Hall, staging a protest — called on short notice — of more than 100 people that forced police officers to close off the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami to keep the demonstrators out.
“Hey, Gimenez, shame on you!” Miami labor union organizer Kathy Bird Carvajal shouted into a megaphone. “You are an immigrant, too.”
Gimenez decided to comply with “detainer” requests Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to deny federal grants to cities and counties that didn’t fully cooperate with immigration authorities. In 2013, Miami-Dade had stopped holding inmates flagged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as being in the U.S. illegally.
At least one federal agency — the Justice Department — took that to mean Miami-Dade was a “sanctuary” county for undocumented immigrants, a designation the county has disputed though there is no legal definition for a sanctuary jurisdiction. Which federal grants might be affected by Trump’s order is also unclear.
Trump praised Gimenez’s swift action late Thursday on Twitter, calling it the “right decision.”
“Strong!” he wrote, bringing worldwide attention to Gimenez’s action.
Asked by the Miami Herald to weigh in on the new county policy, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also backed the mayor.
“Mayor Gimenez made the right decision,” he said in a statement, echoing Trump.
Other local lawmakers have yet to respond to requests for comment.
On Friday, only one man showed up outside County Hall to support Gimenez. Alex Gonzalez, a law-firm employee and Cuban American, brought a “Make America Great” sign bearing Trump’s name.
“We have a new president,” Gonzalez, who also wore a “Cubans 4 Trump” T-shirt, said in English and Spanish. “Our laws must be respected. Our borders must be respected.”
As television cameras swarmed to capture his counter-protest, a scuffle sparked when a woman grabbed Gonzalez’s Trump placard. “Give me back that sign!” Gonzalez yelled as he lunged toward a crowd of protesters. Police separated the action and escorted the unidentified woman away.
Minutes later, Gonzalez again had his sign held high as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance, emphasizing the phrase “under God.”
“America first,” he shouted, as police kept spectators at a distance. “America first.”
But Gonzalez’s message was drowned out by anti-Gimenez protesters in blue Miami-Dade, where 52 percent of residents are foreign-born. Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade with 64 percent of the vote — including one from Gimenez, despite his Republican affiliation.
“Aquí estamos y no nos vamos,” they chanted. We’re here and we’re not going away.
Maria Bilbao, a domestic worker and longtime North Miami Beach resident who said she finally secured her green card the day Trump was inaugurated, said Miami-Dade shouldn’t be adding to the hardships of immigrants living here illegally.
“I was undocumented for 16 years,” said Bilbao, who is a native of Argentina. “I know what it’s like to be in fear. This is terrible.”
Florida Democrats accused Gimenez of “caving” to the Trump administration.
“It’s unconscionable that the mayor of Miami-Dade County would turn his back on immigrants because he lacks the spine to stand up to Donald Trump,” Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chairman Juan Cuba, who attended Friday’s protest, said in a statement. “Mayors from across the country have refused to turn their backs on immigrants. Miami-Dade County should proudly do the same.”
The political drama reached a crescendo when U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, a Minnesota Democrat running for Democratic National Committee chairman who happened to be in town, joined the protest and then the failed effort to enter County Hall.
“Sanctuary cities promote public safety,” Ellison told a crowd of protesters barred from going inside County Hall. “Look, Miami. You’re not alone. We believe in what you’re doing.”
Ellison then made the first of two attempts to enter the building that serves as headquarters for the largest local government in Florida.
“This is a public facility, right?” Ellison said as he approached the building's west entrance. A county security guard turned him away. Ellison walked with a band of about 20 protesters up the escalators to the southern entrance, but they were blocked by a metal security fence used to shutter the lobby at night.
County police stood silently on the other side as the congressman addressed them.
“You work for the people of Miami-Dade County,” Ellison told police officers guarding the gate. “Not the federal government.”
Gimenez’s office was deluged with emails — more than 400 by 1 p.m., spokesman Michael Hernández said — most of them angry at the mayor for his decision. His aides had fielded 44 calls, an unusually high number, and all but three of them had been from people opposing Gimenez’s policy.
Flooded by requests from news reporters — more than 50, compared to the usual 10 or so — Gimenez appeared on CNN Thursday night and on CNN and Fox News Friday morning, trying to explain himself. He cast his hasty decision not as a moral question but as a dollars-and-cents analysis of how much the county could stand to lose in federal funding versus the relatively small amount it would spend to keep inmates detained for ICE.
According to Hernández, Miami-Dade received 174 detainer requests from the feds in 2016. The average daily cost to detain each inmate is $199, so Gimenez’s office calculated complying with ICE’s 2016 detainer requests would have cost about $69,000.
“For me, this thing started actually with the Obama administration, and they also said that they might withhold federal funds,” Gimenez said on “Fox & Friends.” “We were trying to work this thing out with them, but when the president put out his executive order, he just put an exclamation on it for me, and it was really a no-brainer.”
Since last year, Miami-Dade has tried to shed its “sanctuary” label, in anticipation of Trump’s retaliation against those jurisdictions. Gimenez’s move this week appeared to portend quick results: His office heard Friday morning from the office of U.S. Rep. John Culberson, a Texas Republican who chairs the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Justice Department’s law-enforcement grants.
“We are dedicated to ensuring Law Enforcement receive the resources the federal government can provide but are adamant that applicable federal laws are complied with as the authorizing statute requires,” Scott Mackenzie, a Culberson aide, wrote in an email to Gimenez’s staff.
“I was pleased to learn last night that the [sic] Mayor Gimenez sent a memo to the County’s corrections director on this topic. We would like to review a copy of the memo in hopes that Miami-Dade can be removed from our list of jurisdictions which are not in compliance and ensure that Miami-Dade will have no problems accessing funding going forward.”
