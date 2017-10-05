Richard Spencer is coming to UF. The school says security will cost more than $500,000

The University of Florida said the bill to host white nationalist Richard Spencer on campus is more than $500,000.
Spencer, the architect of the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville that left one dead, is renting speaking space at UF's Phillips Center on October 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Spencer's company, the National Policy Institute, agreed to pay just over $10,000 to rent the speaking space, equipment, employees and security. But the university said it will cost the school more than half a million dollars to shore up security on campus and in the city.
That cost cannot be passed on to Spencer because that would constitute a burden on his free speech rights and violate the first amendment.
UF said law enforcement from the University of Florida Police Department, the Gainesville Police Department, Alachua County Sherriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol and others will secure the university and surrounding city.
The university originally denied Spencer's first rental request on September 12, citing security concerns. Spencer, using Gainesville lawyer Gary Edinger, threatened to sue the school, after which they both agreed on a new speaking date.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments