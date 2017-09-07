White nationalist requests new date to speak at UF

White nationalist Richard Spencer asked the University of Florida to speak on campus on October 19.
The university, which previously turned down Spencer’s Sept 12 request over safety concerns, said it supports the constitutional right to free speech, even speech it “deplores.”
“As a public institution, UF is required by law to make a good faith effort to provide options for a reasonable date, time and campus venue, no matter how much we detest the points of views expressed. As with any event, we also have a responsibility to assess safety and security risks, and will continue to do so until the event,” UF wrote in a statement.
Spencer, a leader of the self-branded “alt-right” coalition of white nationalists, white supremacists and racists, headed the “Unite the Right” rally that sparked the violence in Charlottesville. In the chaos at the University of Virginia, a counter protester was killed when a white nationalist rammed her with his car.
Comments