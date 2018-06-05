SWAT swarms home of Parkland student activist after a prank call to police

Parkland shooting survivors, Emma Gonzalez, left, and David Hogg, far-right, pose for a photo with Mitch Dworet, father of Nicholas Dworet, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School who was killed during the shooting in February. The newly graduated students now activists, announced plans for a 20-state tour dubbed The March For Our Lives: Road to Change on Monday, June 4, 2018, at the City of Parkland Amphitheater. The group plans to meet with young voters and campaign to end gun violence.