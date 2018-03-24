Live updates on the March for Our Lives from Parkland and Washington

There are more than 840 rallies scheduled across the world today — from Miami Beach to Japan — under one common theme: curbing gun violence, especially in schools.
The March for Our Lives was inspired by a call to action spearheaded by a group of Parkland, Florida, teenagers after a gunman killed 14 of their classmates and three faculty members on Valentine’s Day, gun-control activists — a large chunk of whom are students — have scheduled rallies and marches in all 50 U.S. states and on six continents. The more recognizable student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last month’s mass shooting, will be in Washington, D.C., where nearly 1 million protesters are expected to march along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Dozens of sister rallies and marches will take place across Florida, the largest of which is expected just up the street from Stoneman Douglas. In South Florida, marches have been scheduled from West Palm Beach to Doral. To see if your city is hosting a march, visit https://marchforourlives.com.
9:05 a.m. Washington, D.C.: Five weeks after being shot in leg, survivor ready to march
In the weeks leading up to the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., Marjory Stoneman Douglas High sophomore Ashley Baez wasn’t sure whether she wanted to go.
It wasn’t that the 15-year-old didn’t believe in fighting for stricter gun control laws. It was that just over five weeks ago she had been shot in the leg when a gunman opened fire at her school. Now, Ashley walks with a cane. The thought of being in a crowd of strangers was terrifying.
“I genuinely was afraid to come,” she said. “It’s such a big group and you never know what’s going to happen.”
But in the end Ashley had decided to come with a group of roughly 200 students from her school. She wanted her voice to be heard and she wanted the country to listen.
On Saturday morning as she ate breakfast at the hotel the group was staying at in Arlington, Virginia, wearing an “Enough is Enough” baseball cap, Ashley said she hoped politicians saw the march and thought about what the Parkland kids had experienced.
“I’m hoping that the politicians realize what we’re going through and how this has affected our lives heavily,” she said. “I just want our schools to be safer so we don’t have to be afraid every second.”
— Kyra Gurney
9:00 a.m. Washington, D.C.: Early crowds
Amid chilly temperatures, have already started to hit the streets in the the nation’s capitol.
Marcus Grady, from Maryland, donned a white T-shirt with black lettering on it over a heavy jacket: “The right to a childhood without fear”
“Tell ‘em not one more,” an officer shouts, as Grady walks by.
At a hotel, students and alumni who traveled from Parkland are preparing for the march. A Marjory Stoneman alumni group is handing out bright vests to people who feel they might need mental health asistance during the march.
The MSD alumni group is giving vests like this to people who feel they might need some mental help during the march. Counselors will be marching and keep an eye on them. pic.twitter.com/ayaWD96ogF— Kate Irby (@kateirby) March 24, 2018
— David Smiley and Kate Irby
8:50 a.m. Parkland, Florida: Tens of thousands expected to march
Tens of thousands of students, parents and locals are expected to rally at 10 a.m. at Pine Trails Park near Stoneman Douglas High School. The Broward County Supervisor of Elections will roll out her “Election Connection” mobile voter registration van for the occasion, hoping to take advantage of the political gathering. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is in Washington, D.C. for the march. Miami-Dade’s schools chief Alberto Carvalho will march along with local leaders and students in Miami Beach.
— Martin Vassolo
