Man steals unmarked Miami Beach police car and crashes it in South Beach, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car. Diego Orlandini

A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car. Diego Orlandini