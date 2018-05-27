Man steals unmarked Miami Beach police car and crashes it in South Beach, cops say

An unmarked Miami Beach police car was stolen in South Beach on Sunday night, halfway through a mostly uneventful Memorial Day weekend.
A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue at 8:40 p.m. and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car. The suspect was taken into custody, police said.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jorge Linares told the Miami Herald that the suspect, identified only as a young man, had been transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition.
No bystanders or police officers were injured, Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an e-mail.
As of mid-afternoon Sunday, 72 people had been arrested in Miami Beach over Memorial Day weekend, mostly for minor drug charges and other misdemeanors. The number of arrests was slightly more than the 63 arrests recorded at the same point last year.
Sunday night's crash wasn't the only car-related incident over Memorial Day weekend. Early Saturday morning, a tourist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident around 4 a.m. near 20th Street and Liberty Avenue. As of Sunday afternoon, the victim remained in critical condition and police were still investigating the incident, Rodriguez said.
