Miami Beach tourist in critical condition after early morning hit-and-run

A tourist on Miami Beach was the victim of a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Miami Beach Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported an as-yet unidentified 35- to 45-year-old man to Jackson's Ryder Trauma Center.
The man was in the area of 20th Street and Liberty Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was hit by a driver — investigators are looking for a blue Hyundai — who fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The victim is in critical condition.
Anyone with information or any other details is urged to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
