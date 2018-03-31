Toddler, 3, dies, two other children hurt in Miami shooting, police say

A 3-year-old girl is dead and two other children are hurt after a shooting Saturday morning in Miami’s Liberty Square neighborhood, police said.
The other two children were grazed in the shooting, possibly by broken glass, and “are OK,” police said.
Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said the incident occurred at 11 a.m. at Northwest 13th Court and 65th Street. Around 2 p.m., the suspected gunman turned himself in and was in police custody, Vega said.
We have a child who has passed away in this senseless shooting. The 2 other minors were grazed possibly by glass and are okay. https://t.co/Fy2MvNA5LJ— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 31, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Police said the gunman had driven away in a white Nissan with extensive front-end damage, WPLG Local 10 reports. The car was found abandoned near a laundromat about a mile from the shooting.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was at a youth basketball tournament at the Overtown Youth Center Saturday morning when he heard about a shooting involving children. He quickly left for Liberty Square, where he said he learned from police that the shooting appeared to be related to a financial squabble between a brother and a sister.
He was told that the brother shot at his sister, who was in a car with three children inside. The 3-year-old was fatally wounded. One of the two other children was hit with shattered glass and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Suarez said the 3-year-old's mother drove the child to the hospital, where the girl died.
"What could possibly be so contentious to cause someone to take a violent act against their sibling with the knowledge that there are kids in the car that can be hurt? It’s incomprehensible," said Suarez, who was with the family when they learned the girl had died.
He said the girl, whose name was not immediately available, lived in an apartment with more than a half-dozen other children, some of whom were asking if they would see her on Easter Sunday. He said earlier Saturday, Miami’s SWAT team was called to Little Haiti, where a suicidal man had briefly taken a hostage before killing himself.
“It was obviously a very tragic day in the city,” he said. “It’s another unfortunate, senseless act of violence that needs to stop. People need to find other ways to resolve conflict aside from picking up a gun.”
Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
“Tragically unacceptable! What message does it send to children when as toddlers they become victims of gun violence?,” he said. “ A 3-year-old was murdered. Clearly, we as a community are not doing enough.”
Tragically unacceptable! What message does it send to children when as toddlers they become victims of gun violence?? A 3-year-old was murdered. Clearly, we as a community are not doing enough. My prayers for these children and families. https://t.co/O4KNcOOv7l— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 31, 2018
Miami Police similarly called it a “senseless shooting” on Twitter.
On July 1, 2006, a 9-year-old girl by the name of Sherdavia Jenkins was shot and killed by a stray bullet while playing on her stoop at her home in Liberty Square, the same neighborhood.
This story is developing.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments