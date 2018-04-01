Ronald Jones
The bullet that killed a 4-year-old girl in her mother’s car came from family, cops say

By David J. Neal

April 01, 2018 12:04 PM

The man arrested by Miami police as the suspected gunman in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 4-year-old Nyla Jones shares last name, blood and the Liberty Square neighborhood with the little girl.

One thing Nyla and Ronald Jones, 24, don’t have in common: the 20 years between ages 4 and 24 that Jones got to live and his niece never will.

Jones is in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on one count of second degree murder and three counts of attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon. He’s being held without bond. Jones only prior conviction in Miami-Dade County was for petit theft in 2012.

According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, police told him Nyla and two other kids were in a car with Nyla’s mother Saturday morning when Nyla’s mother began arguing with Jones about money. Jones fired into the car. The two other kids were grazed by bullets or glass, Miami police Tweeted Saturday, and were “okay.”

Nyla was hit by bullets. Her mother drove her to Northshore Hospital, where she died.

Jones raced from the scene, wrecked his car on Northwest 62nd Street, then turned himself in Saturday afternoon, Miami police said Saturday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

