Crystal meth stages comeback in Miami — more potent and dangerous than ever

More Videos 0:53 Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide Pause 1:55 Man convicted for killing sheep in Hialeah Gardens 1:13 Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever 0:28 Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 1:10 Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14 Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami 0:55 Aventura police holds press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald