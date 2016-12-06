South Florida leads nation in new HIV infections, CDC says

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work Pause

1:15 Fighting Zika on the streets

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus

0:44 Man caught looking up women's skirts in Walmart

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

1:14 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:22 Young fans get a special visit from Dolphins