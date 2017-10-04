3 shot and wounded in a Miami drive-by during candlelight vigil

Three people were shot and wounded in central Miami-Dade late Tuesday while they were at a candlelight vigil, according to reports.
The drive-by shooting happened in the 2000 block of Northwest 65thth Street, according to Miami-Dade police.
The shots came from a silver vehicle, Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 reported. The station said the three wounded people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The two men and a woman were struck by bullets as they stood on a corner, according to WSVN-Channel 7.
This report will be udpated as more information becomes available.
