Crime

3 shot and wounded in a Miami drive-by during candlelight vigil

Miami Herald

October 04, 2017 5:19 AM

The drive-by shooting happened in the 2000 block of Northwest 65thth Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shots came from a silver vehicle, Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 reported. The station said the three wounded people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The two men and a woman were struck by bullets as they stood on a corner, according to WSVN-Channel 7.

This report will be udpated as more information becomes available.

