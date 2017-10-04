A mother of four is shot to death. Her family begs for help in finding her killer.

The family of a 30-year-old mother of four, shot and killed last week, begged the community Tuesday for help in finding her killer.
“She was so full of life,” her father Clarence Tutson, with tears dripping down his face, told reporters Tuesday. “She loved life, she loved her kids.”
According to police, Victoria Tutson was inside a car with another person Sept. 26 when there was a “shooting involving two vehicles” at Northwest 17th Avenue and 65th Street.
Tutson was taken to North Shore Medical Center by a person in the car. Police did not identify the driver.
She died at the hospital, police said.
Police did not name the driver, citing the investigation, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. No other details about the shooting were available other than police saying they are looking for a silver SUV.
Meanwhile, Tutson’s family wants answers.
“People don’t know when they do something like this how they are tearing a family apart,” Clarence Tutson said. “We as a family will never be the same again.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
