No bond for Miami teen accused of wounding two undercover detectives

Damian “Damo” Thompson, the teen accused of wounding two undercover Miami-Dade detectives in Brownsville, won’t be getting out of jail while he awaits trial.
A Miami-Dade judge on Thursday morning ordered Thompson held without bail on two charges of attempted murder.
READ MORE: 2 police detectives ambushed and shot
Thompson, 19, made his first appearance in court one day after he was booked into a Miami-Dade jail.
He was cuffed Tuesday morning at the Hyatt Plaza hotel near Miami International Airport.
Thompson’s encounter with police was evident — his left eye was swollen shut and his lip was puffy.
He is also charged with battery on a law-enforcement officer, accused of striking one of two detectives who found him at the hotel.
Police claimed that Thompson charged them with closed fists and detectives, “in fear for their safety,” struck Thompson on the left side of his face “approximately four times.” The officers “continued to strike” Thompson to “gain compliance” until he was handcuffed, according to the arrest report.
Appearing via closed-circuit TV from the jail, Thompson shook his head repeatedly as a Miami-Dade prosecutor outlined the allegations.
“He had just fired at two Miami-Dade police officers when these two brave police officers risked their lives to take this dangerous individual into custody,” prosecutor Allison Freidin, of the State Attorney’s Northside Gun Violence Unit, told the judge.
Thompson’s public defender did not criticize the department’s use of force — but did ask that the court’s video camera take a close-up of his injuries.
Investigators believe Thompson, an associate of a gang known as the 13th Avenue Hot Boyz, opened fire on detectives Clarence Woods and Terence White as the two were on an undercover surveillance at the Annie Coleman housing projects on Monday night.
He is accused of unleashing a volley of rounds from an AK47, grazing one detective in the arm, hitting another in the leg. One of the officers shot back through the windshield of their bullet-ridden unmarked minivan.
White identified Thompson as the shooter — the detectives had arrested the teen back in January on a gun charge in the same housing project.
Comments