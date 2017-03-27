Two police officers shot in northwest Miami-Dade

Two Miami-Dade County police officers were shot in Northwest Miami-Dade Mondaynight, though details of the confrontation remained sketchy shortly before 11 p.m.
The shooting took place near Northwest 62nd Street and 20th Avenue. It was unclear if anyone else had been shot or what caused the incident.
The officers, who police say were working undercover, were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officers, who were wearing jeans and T-shirts and were unloaded at the hospital from the bed of a black pickup truck, made their way into the hospital with the help of other cops.
Police sources said one of the officers was grazed, the other was hit in the leg. Police at Jackson said the two officers, who were not identified, were in good spirits.
There was a huge police presence on Northwest 62nd Street a little west of Liberty City where the shooting took place. Officers also flooded Jackson.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez was on his way to the hospital shortly before 11 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: This story will be updated as more information becomes available
