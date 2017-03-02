Canvasser accused of falsely registering a voter during the presidential election

A canvasser who worked for a non-partisan voting registration group was arrested Thursday for registering a non-citizen to vote during the fall presidential election.
Manuel Alejandro Angulo Barrientos, 29, was charged with the third-degree felony of false swearing under oath and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional facility on Thursday. His bond was set at $5,000.
The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office said Barrientos registered a man named Nelson Alles without his knowledge or his “agreement or consent.”
Law enforcement was alerted to the violation, state attorney Spokesman Ed Griffith said, when the voting registration group GRSG Company tried, but was unable to, verify the registration. When they reached Alles, he denied registering to vote for the November election.
So GRSG contacted the department of elections, which contacted the state attorney.
“The guy says I never registered. I’m not even a citizen,” Griffith said.
In October, two women were arrested for voter fraud in Miami-Dade. Temporary elections worker Gladys Coego, 74, was accused of illegally marking ballots in the local mayoral election for Raquel Regalado. And Tamika Curgil, 33, was charged with filling out five forms without voters consent on behalf of United for Care, the campaign that fough to legalize marijuana in Florida.
Though there is little evidence of widespread voter fraud, President Donald Trump has made it an issue since the election. He claimed that illegal immigrants and dead people voted in the 2016 presidential election and that people living in Massachusetts crossed into New Hampshire to vote.
On the arrest of Barrientos, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said elections are not to be messed with.
“Our election process is too important for our democracy to allow anyone to tamper with it,” she said.
