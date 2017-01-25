While Trump calls for voter-fraud investigation, campaign chief registered in two states

President Donald Trump called for a national investigation into voter fraud, including people who registered to vote in two states — despite the fact that his campaign chief registered in both Florida in New York.
The voter registration of Stephen Bannon drew a complaint during the campaign from a group that opposed Trump, but ultimately Florida election officials dropped the complaint.
Michelle Tuffland, deputy registrar for the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, said Wednesday that Bannon remains a registered voter in Florida.
However, “he did not vote at all in Sarasota County.”
Bannon registered to vote in Miami but never voted there. In August, Bannon switched his voter registration to Sarasota County. The global activist group Avaaz filed a complaint with the Florida Division of Elections Oct. 19th claiming Bannon didn't actually live at the Sarasota County address.
The address in Sarasota County was at the home of Breitbart News writer Andrew Badaloto. Bannon ran the conservative news outlet until August.
But Bannon didn’t vote in Sarasota County either. On Oct. 14th, he registered to vote at an address on West 40th Street in New York City, according to Thomas Connolly, a spokesman for the New York State Board of elections.
Bannon remains registered to vote in New York and voted in the Nov. 8th election, said Barbara Brunson, a clerk at the New York City Board of Elections.
Florida Division of Elections deputy counsel Lydia Atkinson wrote in a Jan. 11th letter to the person that filed the complaint that the state would take no further action after looking into it.
“These allegations are neither facially sufficient or do not set out an incident of ‘election fraud’ as defined,” she wrote.
Trump tweeted Wednesday morning:
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”
Trump has repeatedly claimed widespread national voter fraud, but there is no evidence to support his claims.
On Nov. 27 he tweeted that he “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” PolitiFact rated his claim Pants on Fire.
Although there has been no evidence of national voter fraud, there have been isolated local cases. In Miami, two women were arrested for voter fraud in October. Gladys Coego, a temporary worker at the Miami-Dade elections office tasked with opening envelopes sent by voters, was accused of illegally completing mail ballots. In an unrelated case, Tomika Curgil was charged with unlawfully filling out voter-registration forms on behalf of United for Care, a group that supported the medical marijuana amendment. Both cases remain pending.
