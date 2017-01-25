While Trump calls for voter-fraud investigation, campaign chief registered in two states

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration Pause

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:48 Suspected tornado touches down in Miami Springs

2:21 Official talks about the tornado that touched down in Hialeah

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

2:50 Severe weather downs trees, damages homes in Miami Springs

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape