Biker busted after posting Facebook video of motorcycle heist

The bikers struck back. But Facebook was the downfall for at least one of them.
It was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami and the city’s tow truck drivers were about as busy as the hundreds of bikers racing through the streets — sometimes in the wrong direction, more often than not, popping wheelies, during the annual “Bikes Up, Guns Down” rally.
So when the Molina Towing driver was making his way down Northwest 68th Street near 12th Avenue with his haul of two motorcycles locked behind him, he thought he was home free.
Until, that is, a group of three or four dozen bikers approached, surrounded and stopped him. Police said the frightened driver grabbed the company’s service radio. But before he could make the call, a male with a screwdriver snatched it from his hands through the open window of his truck.
The driver, who did not wish to be named, watched as six or eight guys unlocked the chains in the back of the truck and freed the bikes, all while keeping his hand on his gun. Translating through his son, he said he always carries his legally permitted concealed weapon for safety.
“He was just making sure there weren’t firearms pointed at him,” the driver said through his son. “If someone shot at him, he would have exchanged fire with them.”
Thankfully, the thieves were just there for the motorcycles. After they split, the driver called police. But it was too late, the bikers had melded into the crowds.
Or that’s what everyone thought.
An employee of Molina Towing found a video on Facebook showing a group of bikers hijacking bikes off a tow truck. It was posted on the account of someone named Daquan Daniels.
Miami police found Daniels, 23, and charged him with strong arm robbery and petty theft. He told police he was there and held onto the tow truck driver’ radio, but he had no involvement in the robbery.
The two bikes — a green 2015 Kawasaki dirt bike and a red 2007 Honda CR-125 — were not recovered.
This isn’t the first time social media bragging caught a rider from the South Florida “Bikes Up, Guns Down” rally. Earlier this month, Hollywood police snagged Brooklyn-based Wilfredo Garcia and charged him with reckless driving and fleeing and eluding law enforcement after he posted Instagram video of his exploits.
