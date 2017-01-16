ATV, off-road motorcycles take to the streets for annual MLK ride

Commuters beware.
Dozens of ATV and off-road motorcycle riders are on the move and have been spotted on several South Florida roadways Monday afternoon as part of the annual Wheels Up, Guns Down ride tied to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
News cameras have captured riders running red lights and popping wheelies on Northwest 27th Avenue, Northwest Seventh Avenue and U.S. 441 despite warnings from law enforcement that there will be zero tolerance when it comes to breaking traffic laws.
As of 3 p.m., there had been four arrests, two guns seized and 15 bikes towed, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
There were also confirmed sitings on University Drive south of Interstate 595, according to the Sun Sentinel.
#UPDATE: Bikers block traffic just south of 103rd Street and US-441 in NW Miami-Dade for Wheels Up, Guns Down. https://t.co/YK99xdCtY7 pic.twitter.com/cIRY8bq0vv— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) January 16, 2017
