Suspect in North Miami standoff charged with attempted murder of police

When two North Miami police officers arrived at Derrick Roberts’ home Thursday evening to serve him with a domestic violence injunction, Roberts spoke to the officers, then pulled out a gun and started shooting, police say.
The officers returned fire before leaving and calling for a SWAT team and negotiators.
Roberts, 46, barricaded himself into the home at 1410 NW 120th St. After hours of negotiation, he agreed to surrender shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
Later Friday, Roberts was charged two counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting officers with violence.
No one was injured during the incident.
Roberts has previous arrests for drug possession, battery and grand theft, the most recent coming in 2006.
Miami Herald staff writer Lance Dixon contributed to this report.
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
Comments