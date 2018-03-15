Meet MCM and FIGG, the two firms behind FIU’s collapsed pedestrian bridge

When a 175-foot stretch of a concrete bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon over Southwest Eighth Street, slamming down onto cars waiting at a stoplight, a prominent construction team instantly came under scrutiny.
Munilla Construction Management and FIGG Bridge Group, the firms behind the $14.3 million walkway connecting Florida International University to the tiny blue-collar burb of Sweetwater, have a long history of massive public works projects, political donations — and a few safety issues.
The family-owned MCM is one of the most influential contractors in Miami-Dade, and a top contributor to county races. After the bridge fell, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he spoke to Pedro Munilla by telephone from Hong Kong, where the mayor is leading a county trade mission.
“Obviously, they’re devastated,” he said.
Miami-based and well-connected, MCM has worked on terminals at PortMiami and Miami International Airport, constructed roads and bridges, and built churches and schools. The firm, owned by five brothers, appeared in 90 documents on the federal hub for construction contracts, many military related, including $130 million in jobs from the Department of Defense and a $63 million school at the Naval Air Base at Guantánamo Bay.
FIGG, a high-profile firm in its own right, was responsible for building the pedestrian bridge over Tallahassee's Cascades Park and the Broadway Bridge crossing the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
The firm, known for its artful designs, was behind the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay.
It also was chosen to build the replacement to the Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis, Minn., after an aging and structurally deficient bridge collapsed in 2007. The $233.8 million 10-lane replacement bridge was heralded for its state-of-the art safety systems, including sensors designed to monitor bridge stress and corrosion.
FIGG has its headquarters in Tallahassee with offices in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas and Colorado. The company specializes in all types of bridge design and focuses solely on bridge design and engineering both in the U.S. and abroad, according to the company's website.
Together, the two companies are fighting in court for a massive state contract awarded to a rival team to build a signature bridge over the stretch of Interstate 395 that passes over downtown Miami toward Miami Beach. They teamed up in 2015 to win the FIU pedestrian bridge project, and dropped an elevated 950-ton span in place over Southwest Eighth Street a few days ago only to watch it fall Thursday, crushing people in their cars below.
Federal, state and local investigators, including homicide detectives, have not yet determined how or why a section of the 320-foot bridge fell. The Florida Department of Transportation said the pedestrian walkway was built at an off-site location by MCM and set in place on top of two piers that were constructed on-site. Barnhart Crane and Rigging, contracted to move the bridge into place, said its “work was completed without incident and according to all technical requirements.”
“Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident,” FIGG said in a statement. “We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before.”
Except, that’s not entirely accurate.
FIGG, which provides design, engineering and construction services, was cited by the Virginia Department of Labor for four violations in 2012 after a 90-ton piece of concrete fell from a bridge under construction near Norfolk, Virginia. The builder did not get the manufacturer's written consent before it modified a girder that ultimately failed, causing the concrete to crash to the ground, according to the Virginia Pilot Ledger.
MCM construction sites, meanwhile, have been inspected eight times by the federal government since 2013 and fined on four occasions for violations worth more than $50,000. The company has also faced a slew of standard negligence and personal liability cases — typical in the industry. A contractual dispute with a subcontractor that walked off the job resulted in a $143,000 judgment against MCM; the subcontractor cited safety issues with the project, a $13.5 million bridge reconstructing project on Red Road.
Court documents from the lawsuit show that Southeastern Engineering Contractors left the job, citing structural problems and “arguable collapse” at the worksite because of the “failure of temporary sheet piles on the south bend of the site.” Attempts to reach attorneys representing both sides in that case were unsuccessful, as were efforts to reach principal Pedro Munilla by cellphone.
“MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist,” MCM said in a statement on its Facebook page. “We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way.”
The Munilla family is Miami-based — nearly half their bridge team were FIU graduates — and they are prolific political givers. The five brothers who run the company — Fernando, Juan, Jorge, Pedro and Raul — have given more than $500,000 combined since 2000, and their family members have given hundreds of thousands more.
The biggest recipient has been the anti-Castro US-Cuba Democracy Political Action Committee, to which the brothers have donated more than $100,000. They have donated more than $60,000 to committees supporting Mario Diaz-Balart, who helped secure the federal grant for the project.
“We're going to find out what the heck happened here, this is beyond tragic,” Diaz-Balart said.
Another engineering and consulting company involved in the bridge project was Miami’s Bolton, Perez and Associates, which told the Miami Herald that it was hired to administer contracts but not for any design work.
“We are not going to speculate on the cause at this time,” John W. Bolton, the director of construction services, said of the collapse.
Miami Herald staff writers Sarah Blaskey, Douglas Hanks, Mary Ellen Klas, David J. Neal, Jay Weaver and McClatchy reporters Ben Wieder and Kevin Hall contributed to this report.
