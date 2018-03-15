Meet MCM and FIGG, the two firms behind FIU’s collapsed pedestrian bridge

View of the main span of the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge after collapsing five days after been installed over Southwest Eighth Street, or State Road 41.The 174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built adjacent to Southwest Eighth Street using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods, which are being advanced at FIU's Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center (ABC-UTC). The bridge was designed by FIGG Bridge Engineers and built by MCM. Barnhart Crane and Rigging operated the Self-Propelled Modular Transporters that placed the bridge on its permanent supports. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com