Road is open, but large brush fire grows in one direction

Although Southwest Eighth Street has been reopened in West Miami-Dade, a brush fire that started Sunday morning is hardly under complete control as the workweek starts.
The fire had burned 1,065 acres as of late Monday morning. Though there was no active flame south of Southwest Eighth Street, Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich said, there was on the north side. The Forest Service was wetting the ground to cut that burn’s progress.
No active flame burned toward the western lines of demarcation: Krome Avenue, 177th Avenue, and the canal. Beyond that, sits Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Krome detention center, the state’s Everglades Correctional Institution and Everglades National Park.
Peterich said the Forest Service was keeping an eye on those areas in case winds kicked up, humidity dropped and smoldering ground enflamed again.
The Forest Service is the lead agency fighting the fire with help from 35 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.
