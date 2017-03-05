Brush fire shuts down Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade

A large brush fire threw smoke and ashes across West Miami-Dade late Sunday morning and early afternoon, eventually shutting down Southwest Eighth Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raised their response to eight units around noon Sunday, then 10 units by 12:20 p.m. in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 142nd Avenue.
Fire rescue blocked off Southwest Eighth Street between 137th Avenue and Krome Avenue.
The smoke/haze you are seeing/smelling are from #grassfire along SW 8 St between 137 Ave and Krome Ave. #roadclosure,seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/H95lWyLB0i— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 5, 2017
Large smoke column on west Miami-Dade #smoke #fire #miami #dadecounty pic.twitter.com/o9rONqU1zf— Diego Mendez (@mendezdiego) March 5, 2017
According to the National Weather Service, winds are gusting at 30-40 mph.
A similar brush fire Saturday shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.
