West Miami-Dade

March 5, 2017 12:37 PM

Brush fire shuts down Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A large brush fire threw smoke and ashes across West Miami-Dade late Sunday morning and early afternoon, eventually shutting down Southwest Eighth Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raised their response to eight units around noon Sunday, then 10 units by 12:20 p.m. in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 142nd Avenue.

Fire rescue blocked off Southwest Eighth Street between 137th Avenue and Krome Avenue.

 

If your in West Miami Dade. Avoid Avoid Avoid #nojoke

A post shared by (The Chairman)OmarF.Cordero (@thefitchairman) on

According to the National Weather Service, winds are gusting at 30-40 mph.

A similar brush fire Saturday shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

West Miami-Dade

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos