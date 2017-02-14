Why did cops fire at burglary suspect? Few answers after high-tech view and a K9 bite

A day after a North Miami Beach police officer shot and injured a burglary suspect while he sat behind the wheel of a car in front of a home, police have refused to name the officers involved or explain why they fired their weapons.
And Dwanaunne Antonio Williams, 20, who police said broke into a North Miami Beach home and stole several valuables, including two guns, had only been charged with armed burgary and resisting arrest without violence by North Miami Beach police.
David Macey, an attorney representing one of the officers — who he wouldn’t name — wouldn’t go into detail but said his client was defending himself and the public when he fired his weapon.
“I can confirm,” Macey said, “the one that I represent acted completely, appropriately.”
Miami-Dade police, the agency investigating whether or not the shooting was justified, also refused to say why the officers fired their weapons.
The arrest affidavits for Williams, 20 and Olajuwon Shaquille Baker, 23, offer a clearer glimpse into what police believe happened at the home at 15131 NE 13th Ave. on Monday before any shots were fired.
The arrest reports and past criminal records also tell a story of two men who seem to have worked in tandem in the past and how they were finally captured through modern technology and high-definition, real-time video surveillance.
Monday’s shooting was also less than two miles from a police shooting that rocked much of the country and became an international incident last July. That’s when behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey was accidentally shot by North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda as Kinsey lay on his back on the ground with his hands in the air trying to protect his autistic client. Kinsey was shot in the leg and survived.
On Monday, police said they received a call just before noon, after the homeowner’s cellphone app alerted her to the break-in at her home. Linked to her surveillance system, the woman told police in real-time that a suspicious car was in the driveway and that two men were approaching her front door.
She told police the picture was clear enough that she saw the men knock on the home’s front door, then go around back.
“On live CCTV footage the victim provided live information occurring as officers were en-route,” wrote officer Jonathan Perigny.
Police said once behind the home, Williams and Baker used a crowbar to gain entry before rummaging through property and leaving with cellphones, a laptop and two guns.
The arrest report says Williams “exited the residence and was placed under arrest by two officers.”
But that doesn’t quite match up with what police said Monday: that Williams was shot in the arm as he sat behind the wheel of a four-door Chrysler in the home’s driveway. North Miami Beach police Capt. Juan Pinillos said, “We can’t divulge any of that information right now.”
Though police weren’t willing to offer an explanation for the shooting, criminal defense attorney Brian Tannenbaum said an officer can reasonably believe that someone who just broke into a home and stole two weapons would be a threat to the community.
“Can’t the officer fear for the life of others? Tannenbaum asked. “The guy is driving away with two guns.”
As for Baker, Perigny said in his arrest affidavit that after he made eye contact with the suspect, Baker fled through the backyard and into an alley. Perigny said he took off chasing Baker and yelled for him to “stop running.”
Perigny said once he saw Baker enter a shed, he summoned another officer and “Duke,” the officer’s K9 partner. Once inside the shed, the officer said he found Baker squatting with his left hand near his waistband. Fearing for their lives, the officers released Duke.
“Duke then released his bite from the leg and bit the subject on the right forearm. Duke then dragged Baker out of the shed and Baker was placed under arrest,” the report says.
Both men were transferred to Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. Williams’ bond was set at $8,500. Baker, who was charged with armed burlgary, resisting arrest without violence and attempting to kill a police dog, had his bond set at $14,500.
In November, state records show that Baker and Williams were arrested by Coral Gables police and charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. The charges against both men were later dropped.
