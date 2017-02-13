North Miami - NMB

February 13, 2017 12:59 PM

Police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach ends in two arrests

By David J. Neal

Miami-Dade officers are investigating a shooting involving North Miami Beach police.

The incident happened Monday morning in the area of Northeast 151st Street and 13th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated one man for a gunshot wound and another for a dog bite.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is learned.

North Miami - NMB

