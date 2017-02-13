Police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach ends in two arrests

Miami-Dade officers are investigating a shooting involving North Miami Beach police.
The incident happened Monday morning in the area of Northeast 151st Street and 13th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated one man for a gunshot wound and another for a dog bite.
NMBPD is working a crime scene. Please refer all questions to Miami Dade Police Department's Public Information Unit. pic.twitter.com/UJ60eGm1Fr— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 13, 2017
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments