North Miami - NMB

January 30, 2017 4:53 PM

Thousands gather to party at North Miami Mardi Gras despite rain and cold weather

By Lance Dixon

Thousands of people gathered in the streets of downtown North Miami to party during the city’s first Mardi Gras festival.

The event came with a $250,000 price tag and a long history but the carnival still had plenty of support from city residents and people from neighboring communities. City officials estimated a crowd of more than 12,000 people attended the event, which lasted more than 10 hours.

The festival has been discussed since 2013 and featured food, music, marching bands, floats and colorful costumes. The party also included performances from reggae artist Shaggy and former Haitian President Michel "Sweet Micky" Martelly.

