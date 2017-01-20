Despite past mishaps and false starts, North Miami Mardi Gras is a go

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump Pause

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing