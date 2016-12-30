Opa-locka politician is latest to surrender in city’s bribery scandal

An Opa-locka politician at the center of the FBI’s investigation into City Hall corruption surrendered on a bribery charge Friday, making him the fourth defendant to be prosecuted in the widening probe.
Luis Santiago, 55, lost his city commission seat in November after a series of Miami Herald stories reported he was the main target of an alleged extortion scheme involving payoffs for official favors. He is scheduled to have his first appearance in Miami federal court this afternoon.
Santiago, a one-term commissioner who also sold cars at the Opa-locka flea market, is accused of extorting five local businesses for thousands of dollars in exchange for getting them permits, licenses and water connections between March 2014 and March 2016, when federal agents raided City Hall.
Prosecutors said Santiago directed city officials to shake down these businesses, including three business owners who worked undercover for the FBI. Thousands in payoffs were made to Santiago and at least two other officials in parking lots, a City Hall bathroom, a restaurant and the former commissioner’s home, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Santiago is accused of conspiring with former City Manager David Chiverton and Public Works supervisor Gregory Harris, who pleaded guilty to bribery charges soon after they surrendered to federal agents in August. Corleon Taylor, the son of Opa-locka Mayor Myra Taylor, also pleaded guilty.
Like them, Santiago is expected to plead guilty to a single bribery conspiracy charge, which carries up to five years in prison. And like Chiverton, who was sentenced to three years in prison, Santiago politician is expected to receive similar punishment.
“Santiago would make payments to Chiverton, and Santiago also would direct the paying businesses and individuals to make payments to Chiverton in exchange for the official actions taken on their behalf,” according to a charging document filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Stamm.
Among the FBI informants who paid off Santiago after he extorted them are Frank Zambrana, who operated a heavy equipment business, and Francisco Pujol, who owns a tire recycling operation. Both businessmen detailed to the Herald how Santiago, Chiverton, Harris and Corleon Taylor sought thousands in bribes so they could obtain licenses that cost only hundreds of dollars.
Santiago’s defense attorney, Roderick Vereen, said his client is accepting responsibility for his official misconduct but is not going to assist the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in their ongoing investigation of extortion at City Hall — South Florida’s biggest public corruption case in a generation.
Vereen told the Herald that after three years of being under investigation, Santiago chose to be charged by information instead of the federal grand jury because it is “in his best interest to resolve this case.”
Vereen said that under that scenario, his client plans to plead not guilty on Friday and then sign a plea agreement at a later date. Santiago is also expected to receive a $50,000 bond so he can be released Friday afternoon.
