Convicted Opa-locka city manager faces 4 years in prison for taking bribes

After pleading guilty to a corruption charge, former Opa-locka City Manager David Chiverton is looking for a little lenience from a federal judge on Monday, asserting that his poor health should allow him to serve a two- to three-year prison sentence with half that time in home confinement.
But prosecutors aren't going along with his pitch, saying he deserves four years of punishment because he not only accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for official favors including business licenses but also obstructed justice.
They say that a full year before Chiverton surrendered to authorities in August, FBI agents had approached him about working undercover in a widening investigation of public corruption in Opa-locka's government — and the then-assistant city manager agreed to play the role. But after admitting to his criminal activity and agreeing to help the agents, Chiverton instead “actively participated” in the ongoing corruption activity, including accepting a cash bribe in February from a local businessman-turned-FBI informant in a bathroom at City Hall.
“Chiverton did not record this activity or report it to the FBI, and he subsequently provided misleading information related to that incident,” assistant U.S. attorney Edward Stamm disclosed in a sentencing memo filed in Miami federal court.
Although Chiverton eventually would cooperate with the agents and U.S. attorney's office after his arrest in August, it appears to be too late to help him shave time off his expected four-year sentence for pleading guilty to conspiring to extort Opa-locka business owners and accept $7,600 in bribes from them.
The 51-year-old Chiverton, a once-popular manager who once promised to help rescue the city from insolvency, is among a cadre of Opa-locka government leaders who were caught shaking down businesses in exchange for permits and water connections during the FBI sting, which used informants who videotaped the illegal payoffs in parking lots, a restaurant and the bathroom in City Hall.
In addition to the case against Chiverton, a sweeping indictment is expected to be returned by a grand jury in Miami that will likely name other known figures, including City Commissioner Luis Santiago, according to sources. Santiago lost his bid for another four-year term in the Nov. 8 election. Public Works Supervisor Gregory Harris pleaded guilty in late August to the same bribery charge as Chiverton, but his late October sentencing was postponed because of his cooperation in the ongoing investigation.
Both Harris and Chiverton agreed to work with the FBI after a highly publicized raid on City Hall in March, striking agreements with prosecutors in exchange for their knowledge about a host of extortion activities in nearly every city department, including code enforcement and water services.
David Garvin, a longtime Miami defense lawyer who represents Chiverton, said his client accepted responsibility for his role in activities that had been taking place on a much larger scale in the city for years, and that he felt enormous pressure from certain politicians to join in the illicit schemes.
Garvin said Chiverton, a one-time unsuccessful Miami commission candidate, should have “quit his job” rather than succumb to the pressure, but he needed to keep his $123,500-a-year salary as city manager because he had financial difficulties, including taking care of his grown daughter’s chronic illness and medical bills. Chiverton also said in court papers that he suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems.
Chiverton had been on leave from office since May after a Miami Herald investigation found he had cashed in nearly $40,000 in payroll benefits to which he was not entitled. He formally resigned on Aug. 1, saying it was time to “move on.”
Over the past three years, Chiverton joined with Santiago, Harris, Corleon Taylor, the son of Mayor Myra Taylor, and powerful City Hall lobbyist Dante Starks in the sprawling scheme to enrich themselves by demanding “payments and other things of value” from Opa-locka businesses, according to the government’s case.
Santiago, 53, identified as “Public Official A” in federal documents, shared in the illegal dollars with Chiverton while directing local business owners to deliver money to him.
Neither Santiago nor Corleon Taylor returned calls and messages for comment. Starks also could not be reached.
Chiverton obtained “illegal payments” from three business owners who worked undercover, carrying concealed recording devices into the meetings. Although not identified, two of the informants told the Miami Herald that they managed to capture video of the bribes involving Santiago, Chiverton, Harris, Starks and Corleon Taylor.
Frank Zambrana, who owned an equipment storage business, and Francisco Pujol, who runs a tire recycling company, told the Herald they paid Chiverton and the others thousands of dollars to get badly needed occupational licenses as well as water connections.
Four years ago, Chiverton was hired as assistant city manager and rose to the top post last November after the commission fired his predecessor, Steve Shiver, following his public disclosures that Opa-locka was almost broke.
Just four months ago, Chiverton, still in office at the time, pledged to the city commission during a meeting that he could balance the troubled budget. However, with the city facing staggering debts in the millions, a state oversight board appointed by the governor took over the reins of Opa-locka’s finances in June.
