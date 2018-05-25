'Watch for the flying weave.' Rapper posts video of women brawling on South Beach

The long holiday weekend hasn't even arrived yet, but Miami rapper Khaotic305 captured a bit of South Beach chaos on his Instagram and Facebook pages when he posted about 30 seconds of a street brawl on Ocean Drive.

"Now Dis How U Start Off A Memorial Day In Miami. Watch For The Flying Weave," he captioned his clip on Thursday, which has nearly 35,000 views on Instagram.

But Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the video does not appear to have actually been shot on Thursday. "We believe the video was taken during Rolling Loud a few weeks back," he said.

In the clip, about five women seemed to be in the heat of the scuffle near Fat Tuesday at 918 Ocean Dr.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

As they slap and flail, one woman pulls a wig off another and sends it flying into the crowd. As the weave lands it nearly trips another brawler as it catches on her feet. A few men intervene and break up the melee.

Khaotic305's post comes as thousands of visitors are flocking to Miami Beach for a weekend of parties, concerts, and special events..

Officials are gearing up Urban Beach Week, along with a military-themed Air and Sea Show and other festivities.

Last June, Khaotic305, whose real name is Rubin McFadden, was one of three men shot at while driving south on I-95 just before the 81st Street exit in North Miami-Dade. McFadden and one of the other men in the car were hospitalized for their injuries.