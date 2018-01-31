Rolling Loud festival is coming back to Miami — but it won’t be at Bayfront Park

The organizers of Rolling Loud, a three-day hip-hop festival, announced Wednesday that the event is returning to South Florida in May, bringing some of music’s biggest stars with it.
But the event won’t be coming back to downtown Miami.
After holding their inaugural event and encore in Wynwood, and 2017’s expanded festival at Bayfront Park, organizers are moving the festival to the grounds outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The festival announced the move and its 2018 lineup Wednesday on Twitter, naming J. Cole, Travis Scott and Future as its headliners.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
“The move represents our desire to create our own world and Hard Rock provides us with that blank slate,” said Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud. “We have a nice big blank slate where we can build the stages the way we want, the bathrooms, vendors, sponsors, and just really provide the fans with the proper environment to throw this kind of event.”
Cherif said the event is expanding this year to three stages, meaning more acts spread out over a larger area. He said there may also be a skate park, and with more room fans should expect more interactive exhibits with show sponsors.
He and his partners were trying to work out a deal with the public trust that governs Bayfront Park for a return show after Kendrick Lamar headlined 2017’s festival. But indecision among the agency’s board members and temporary vacancies at the top of the agency delayed a decision and forced organizers to seek elsewhere.
A vote was scheduled for Friday on whether to allow the show’s return, but organizers decided Wednesday to sign a contract to move the festival.
“The move doesn’t say anything about Bayfront,” said Cherif. “It was a great venue.”
