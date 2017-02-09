For drivers, the new balky bridge is a pain. For the county, it’s just growing pains

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida Pause

1:36 Miami Beach commissioner vows to end Floatopia

1:04 Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass

1:24 Chef Tally's truck almost thwarts thieves going for Chef Tally's grill

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

8:16 Pat Riley discusses Shaquille O'Neal's Heat career

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language