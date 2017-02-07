Venetian Causeway bridge got stuck — again. For the third time since it got repaired.

For the third time since the east drawbridge on the Venetian Causeway was shut down and repaired in December, the bridge got stuck in the open position Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge was stuck for about 40 minutes in the mid-afternoon. The causeway is one of three major connections between Miami Beach and Miami. Whenever a drawbridge on the Venetian malfunctions, traffic snarls ensue.
The county closed the drawbridge from mid-November through late December for a $2-million repair job that included work on brakes, motors, switches and wiring. During that time, the bridge was temporarily reopened for Art Basel and for Christmas and Hanukkah weekend.
After reopening, the bridge has malfunctioned three times: on Jan. 7, Jan. 22, and Tuesday.
#Traffic Update: Venetian Causeway East Bridge is now operational. https://t.co/nqTO3C2XmS— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 7, 2017
Comments