The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says

The FBI announced Tuesday that 35-year-old Enrique Antonio Gamez, of Miramar, faces federal charges after his alleged involvement in a bizarre series of events that began with a bank robbery in Brickell and ended with a bomb threat in South Beach.
Footage of the robbery of Navy Federal Credit Union, 909 SE First Ave. in Miami, was broadcast live on Facebook by a man who claimed he was a hostage of Gamez around 5 p.m. Monday. Gamez claimed he had a bomb.
The man also streamed Gamez driving away from the robbery afterward, where Gamez ranted about the Russian hacking.
The strange heist got weirder when the pair arrived in South Beach, parked the car on the sidewalk along Ocean Drive, and Gamez started giving away the cash while ranting about the government. Gamez later reportedly called in a bomb threat.
Both men were detained on Ocean Drive. The FBI said in news release on Tuesday that the driver, who witnesses said drives an Uber, was released without charges.
Gamez remains in federal custody and is facing federal charges.
