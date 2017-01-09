Miami Beach

January 9, 2017 7:18 PM

Miami Beach police investigating possible bomb threat on Ocean Drive

By Joey Flechas

Hours after bomb threats disrupted thousands at Jewish Community Centers in Miami Beach, Kendall and across the eastern U.S. on Monday, authorities are again investigating another alleged threat in the Beach.

This time, the scene is South Beach. Police got the call at about 5:30 p.m. They have detained two people and closed off the area of Ocean Drive betwen Eighth Street and 10th Street to all vehicular traffic. Miami-Dade’s bomb squad is assisting with the response.

This news bulletin will be update as more information becomes available.

Miami Beach

