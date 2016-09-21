County will spray insecticide over Miami Beach for Zika mosquitoes Saturday

A fourth — and possibly final — round of aerial spraying for mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus will take place between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Planes contracted by the county will target an area of South Beach between Eighth and 28th Streets with naled, a controversial insecticide that is a known neurotoxin and can cause health problems for people who are exposed to large doses over time.
County officials decided to start aerial spraying in early September, working on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, in an attempt to reduce the population of adult mosquitoes in the Beach. Officials say the amount of naled being used does not pose a risk to people.
No other aerial spraying flights are currently scheduled, according to Miami-Dade County. The target area for Saturday’s spray is only in the first section of the Beach where mosquitoes are actively transmitting the virus.
The transmission zone was extended last week to 63rd Street, tripling in size, but county officials have not announced aerial spraying for the extended zone.
The last two spraying flights flew before dawn on Sundays, but this weekend’s spraying will be on Saturday because Mack Cycle Escape to Miami Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday.
“While it is not necessary to take any special precautions during aerial spraying activities, individuals with known allergic reactions should remain indoors,” read a new release from the county. “Additionally, beekeepers are advised to keep their bees covered during spraying operations.”
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed one new local case of Zika in Miami Beach.
The Beach zone is now the only area in the U.S. where authorities say mosquitoes are transmitting the Zika virus. On Monday, the Zika zone over Wynwood was lifted.
