What’s the Zika virus? The Zika virus causes a serious birth defect called microcephaly — an underdeveloped brain and small head — and is linked to other neurological disorders in adults. Roughly 4 in 5 infected people are asymptomatic, but the disease’s most common symptoms are mild and include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes. The virus is primarily spread through mosquito bites and can also be transmitted through sex and blood transfusions. A public health emergency of international concern was declared by the World Health Organization on Feb. 1, 2016, as the virus spread through Latin America and the Caribbean. WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan declared the end of the emergency on November 18, 2016, and on February 1 she stated: “WHO and affected countries need to manage Zika not on an emergency footing, but in the same sustained way we respond to other established epidemic-prone pathogens.”

Severe birth defects The CDC has confirmed the Zika virus causes microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects. It can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus during pregnancy. The agency advises women who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant not to travel to Zika-affected areas. If a pregnant woman’s partner has been to such an area, the couple should abstain from sex or use condoms during the pregnancy. Currently, the CDC does not believe there is risk for the future pregnancies of a woman who has Zika once the virus clears from her blood.