Detective in Florida City opens fire, killing suspect, police say

Family members surrounded Lucy Simon reacts as they wait for information after her brother, Juvon Leroy Simon, 23, was shot and killed during a police-involved shooting on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was killed by a Florida City police detective during an investigation at a residential complex located at 1405 SW Second Ave. in Florida City, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com