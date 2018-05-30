Detective in Florida City opens fire, killing suspect, police say

Two detectives conducting a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in Florida City confronted the man they were looking for, before one of the officers opened fire and shot the man dead, police said.
The shooting, inside Apartment 4 at 1406 NW Second Ave., happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting victim hadn't been named by police by early evening. The officer who fired his weapon was a 3-year veteran of the Florida City police department, Miami-Dade police said.
"When they got there, he was there. A confrontation ensued and shots were fired," said Miami-Dade detective and police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
Zabaleta said police were looking for the suspect before the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear what the officers were looking into or why the officer fired his weapon.
A woman who identified herself as Youseline Simon and said she was the shooting victim's mother and said her son's name was Juvon Leroy Simon and that he was 23.
She told WPLG Channel 10 that the shooting happened just after 1 p.m., because she was on a computer and noticed the time.
"As soon as he got out I heard the gunshot," she told the television station. "And I went outside and said, 'Why did they shoot somebody?'"
Miami-Dade detectives, who will be conducting an investigation into the shooting, arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m. The body was still there when they arrived.
The shooting was the second of the day involving a South Florida police department. Earlier Wednesday, a Coral Springs police officer shot and injured the driver of a white BMW that police said had been involved in a shootout with another car.
