One person injured in overnight police-involved shooting after car chase

Sample Road in Coral Springs is shut down as Wednesday morning rush hour starts from Riverside Drive to Northwest 85th Avenue after an early-morning police-involved shooting.
According to Coral Springs police, officers heading toward the 3800 block of University Drive around 12:30 a.m. after getting numerous calls of shots fired involving two cars, a white BMW and a silver Dodge Charger.
Police spotted the BMW going east on Sample. The BMW crashed shortly afterward in the 8400 block of Sample. An officer fired "multiple times," police said. The BMW's driver suffered more than one gun shot wounds to his legs, but police say it's unclear currently whether those bullets came from police or from the shots between the BMW and the Dodge Charger. Police are still looking for the Dodge, which was driven by a white male.
Neither the passenger nor the officer were injured. The driver was taken to Broward Health North.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of the shooting, as is procedure. Anyone with information can call 954-344-1800.
Comments