Homestead - South Dade

October 27, 2016 7:19 PM

Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Homestead

By Cresonia Hsieh and Ariana Figueroa

chsieh@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade police responded to a police-involved shooting in Homestead Thursday evening, police said in their tweets.

The shots were fired at 601 NW Third Ave.

Friends said a man named “Carlos” was shot by a Miami-Dade undercover police, a CBS 4 reporter wrote. The man was air-rescued and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Related content

Homestead - South Dade

Comments

Videos

Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos