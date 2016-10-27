Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Homestead

Miami-Dade police responded to a police-involved shooting in Homestead Thursday evening, police said in their tweets.
The shots were fired at 601 NW Third Ave.
Friends said a man named “Carlos” was shot by a Miami-Dade undercover police, a CBS 4 reporter wrote. The man was air-rescued and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
